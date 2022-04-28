Women's Tennis Association (WTA) chief executive Steve Simon has said the organisation’s stance on holding events in China will not change until a resolution is found regarding Peng Shuai.

The WTA pulled all events from China due to concerns over the welfare of Peng.

Peng alleged in November last year that Zhang Gaoli, a former senior vice-premier and high-ranking member of the ruling Chinese Communist Party, had sexually assaulted her 10 years ago, before the Weibo post was deleted within 20 minutes.

There was global concern when Peng was reportedly not seen for more than two weeks.

The Chinese player reportedly retracted the allegations in December, which she repeated during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

Peng was seen frequently during Beijing 2022, including alongside International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach.

Bach had dinner with the tennis player during the Games, with the IOC having held video conferences with her in the build-up to Beijing 2022.

The WTA has repeatedly demanded a "full, fair and transparent investigation" into Peng’s allegations.

Peng Shuai is a three-time Olympian ©Getty Images

Simon told The Tennis Podcast that the organisation has not had recent communication with Peng, but was committed to finding a resolution.

He said the WTA would be willing to return to China should a resolution be found, which satisfied all parties.

"We said from the get go, this is going to be a long process," Simon told The Tennis Podcast.

"We have not had any recent communication with Peng and the world has not seen Peng since the Olympics either.

"I think it is clear what we were seeing during that period of time, because obviously the IOC and the Chinese Government were working on making sure to use that as a statement.

"We remain dedicated to finding a resolution to this.

"We want a resolution that Peng is comfortable with, the Chinese Government is comfortable with and we can be comfortable with.

"When you take on issues like this, it is about finding a resolution."

WTA chief executive Steve Simon said the organisation remains committed to finding a resolution to the Peng Shuai case ©Getty Images

"This is not about walking away from China," Simon added.

"We have suspended our operations there right now

"We will continue to do so until we reach a resolution.

"It isn’t about never going back to China, it is about finding a resolution.

"I do not think you make changes in this world by moving away from problems.

"We hope to be back there in 2023 with the resolution that shows that progress has been made in space.

"That is a victory for the world if we can do it."

The WTA chief executive added that the organisation would remain consistent when intervening in cases which impact its members, such as players and tournaments.

Simon said the WTA would love to have the support of the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP), but claimed the organisation would not pressure the men’s body to copy its stance on China as the case did not impact one of its members.

The IOC said during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics that Peng had "shared her intention to travel to Europe when the COVID-19 pandemic is over".

IOC President Thomas Bach invited Peng to visit the IOC and The Olympic Museum in Lausanne, which she reportedly accepted.

Former IOC Athletes’ Commission member Kirsty Coventry and Peng reportedly agreed to stay in contact following the meeting at Beijing 2022.