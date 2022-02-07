IOC confirms Peng meeting at Beijing 2022 as she repeats retraction of assault allegations

Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai, whose sexual assault allegations against a leading Chinese politician made global headlines, has met with International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach during the 2022 Winter Olympic Games here.

The IOC revealed that the meeting was held yesterday at the Olympic Club in Beijing, with former IOC Athletes’ Commission chair Kirsty Coventry in attendance.

Coventry replaced current IOC Athletes’ Commission chair Emma Terho, who was unable to make the meeting following her positive COVID-19 test.

The IOC claimed the three participants agreed that "further communication about the content of the meeting" would be left to Peng’s discretion.

"Peng Shuai informed the President that she would attend several events at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 over the coming days,” an IOC statement read.

"Later that evening, she and Kirsty Coventry attended the mixed curling match between China and Norway.

"During the dinner, the three spoke about their common experience as athletes at the Olympic Games, and Peng Shuai spoke of her disappointment at not being able to qualify for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.

"In this context, she also shared her intention to travel to Europe when the COVID-19 pandemic is over, and the IOC President invited her to Lausanne to visit the IOC and The Olympic Museum, to continue the conversation on their Olympic experiences.

"Peng Shuai accepted this invitation.

"Kirsty Coventry and Peng Shuai also agreed that they would remain in contact.

"And all three agreed that any further communication about the content of the meeting would be left to her discretion."

The IOC had previously held a series of virtual meetings with Peng ©IOC

Bach said last week that the meeting with Peng would help to "convince us in person of her wellbeing and state of mind".

The IOC had held a series of phone conversations with Peng since November, when her whereabouts and safety became a cause for global concern after making sexual assault accusations against a high-ranking Chinese Communist Party (CCP) official.

Peng published a post on Chinese social media platform Weibo in which she alleged Zhang Gaoli, a former senior vice-premier and senior CCP official, sexually assaulted her 10 years ago.

This was deleted within 20 minutes, and Peng was not seen for more than two weeks afterwards.

Peng reportedly retracted the allegations in an interview with Chinese media but there have been concerns raised over the legitimacy of her comments and her ability to speak freely.

She has repeated to retraction in an interview with French newspaper l’Equipe, claiming she had decided to delete the post and claimed there had been a “misunderstanding” of her initial comments.

Peng also denied that she had disappeared.

Firstly, I’d like to thank all of the many ATP and WTA players, sportspeople and leading figures who were worried about me,” she told L’Equipe.

“I never thought there’d be such worry, though, and I’d like to know, why was that the case?

“There was a huge misunderstanding in the outside world following this post. I don’t want the meaning of this post to be twisted anymore. And I don’t want any further media hype around it.

“Sexual assault?

“I never said anyone had sexually assaulted me in any way.”

More follows