Ukrainian Olympic medallist Bilodid among judoka vying for gold at European Judo Championships in Sofia

The 2022 European Judo Championships is set to start in the Bulgarian capital Sofia tomorrow with more than 300 judoka from 40 different countries, including Tokyo 2020 bronze medallist Daria Bilodid of Ukraine set to participate.

Bilodid, who has been training in Valencia, claimed bronze in the women's 48 kilograms event at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

The 21-year-old is a former European champion and won a silver at last year's edition of the event in Lisbon.

Compatriot Anastasia Antipina will compete in the under-63kg, Natalia Chistyakova and Yulia Kurchenko in the under-70kg, and Anastasia Turchyn and Elizaveta Litvinenko in the under-78kg category.

The men's team is led by Artem Lesyuk, an under-60kg gold medallist at the Tel Aviv Grand Slam this year.

Dilshot Khalmatov is along with Lesyuk in that category.

Bohdan Yadov and Yevhen Honcharko competes at under-66kg, Alexander Koshlyak at under-73kg, Serhiy Kryvchach and Gevorg Manukyan at under-81kg, Artem Bubyr at under-90kg and Yakiv Hammo in the heavyweight category.

Russian and Belarusian athletes have been banned from international sport in response to the invasion of Ukraine, however they are still permitted to compete under an International Judo Federation flag in Sofia.

Hungary's Hedvig Karakas defeated Portugal's Telma Monteiro in the women's under-57kg category final at the 2020 European Judo Championships held in Prague ©Getty Images

Meanwhile, Slovenian Andreja Leški, who is the second seed and ranked third in the world, is one of the big names competing in the under-63kg category.

French judoka Manon Deketer will be also fighting for the title.

Deketer has claimed bronze in Grand Slam events in both Paris and Tel Aviv.

Britain's Lucy Renshall, who has taken four Grand Slam golds in the past, joins the under-63kg category in Sofia.

Hedvig Karakas of Hungary, who has previously competed in the under-57kg category, will now make a big move and try her luck in the under-63kg division.

Karakas competed in the women's under-57kg in the last three summer Olympic Games.

The competition is scheduled to take place in Sofia from April 29 to May 1.