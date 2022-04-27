Organisers have promised that the 2023 International Ski Federation (FIS) Nordic World Ski Championships in the Slovenian resort of Planica will be "the best ever," after officials and broadcasters inspected the facilities on offer.

"It has been a few compact and efficient days in Kranjska Gora and Planica and we believe that we are on the right track to make this the best ever FIS Nordic World Ski Championships," said organising secretary Tomas Šušteršič.

Organisers said a crowd of 59,000 attended the Ski Flying World Cup in Planica last month ©Getty Images

The final programme has still to be ratified after a full meeting of the FIS Council, but the long distance races are set to begin in the Italian town of Tarviso and finish in Planica.

"This A-B race gives us the opportunity to include some cross-country culture into the title event and gives the TV viewers a different view," said FIS cross country race director Pierre Mignerey.

"Being able to cross an international border and to ski in the midst of the Slovenian forest in a title event brings a very special touch to these races," he added.

The Nordic World Ski Championships are set to begin on February 21 2023 in Planica ©Getty Images

The Slovenians had been given the green light to re-admit spectators before the Ski Flying World Cup event in March and were rewarded with a crowd of over 59,000.

Competition is set to begin on February 21 2023, with organisers expecting the first tickets to go on sale in mid September.