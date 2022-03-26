Žiga Jelar enjoyed more home success in Planica as he helped Slovenia claim the men’s team title at the International Ski Federation Ski Jumping World Cup season finale.

After securing his first individual World Cup win yesterday, Jelar continued his fine form to top the podium again alongside his teammates Peter Prevc, Anže Lanišek and Timi Zajc.

Slovenian quartet occupied the top four positions in the individual event yesterday as they battled it out for glory, but they put rivalries to one side to secure team gold at their home venue.

They registered 782.3 points in the first round and 818.8 in the second to clinch a winning score of 1,601.1, overcoming the challenge of Norway and Olympic champions Austria.

Zajc, who missed out on a medal yesterday, was the top performer for Slovenia as he recorded jumps of 240.5 metres and 241m.

Prevc also topped his group with jumps of 226m and 236m.

Johann André Forfang, Marius Lindvik, Halvor Egner Granerud and Bendik Jakobsen Heggli teamed up for Norway as they sealed silver with 1,576.9 points.

Stefan Kraft and Manuel Fettner were part of the Austrian team that claimed gold in the event at last month’s Winter Olympics in Beijing.

But they had to settle for bronze in Planica as they joined Michael Hayböck and Daniel Tschofenig to earn 1,544 to secure third spot.

The season is due to conclude tomorrow with the second and final individual event where Japan’s Ryōyū Kobayashi will hope to capture the men’s overall World Cup crown.