The International Ski Federation (FIS) has held a meeting with organisers of the Oberstdorf 2021 Nordic World Ski Championships, with 2023 hosts Planica in attendance to gain insight into the staging of the event.

The 2021 Nordic World Ski Championships took place at the German venue from February 24 to March 7.

It marked the third time Oberstdorf had held the event.

A total of 24 medal events were contested during the World Championships across cross-country skiing, Nordic combined and ski jumping disciplines.

The women’s ski jumping large hill competition and the women’s Nordic combined events made their debut appearances at the World Championships.

The FIS said more than 60 participants took part in the debrief of the event, which was held online.

Organisers outlined the challenges they faced, including both COVID-19 restrictions and difficult weather conditions.

Oberstdorf 2021 highlighted the importance of early preparation to the ensure success during the two weeks of competitions.

Organisers said clear and strict COVID-19 protocol kept the participants safe, while streamlined ways of operating were introduced in the circumstances.

This included online team captain's meetings and press conferences.

Planica will host the Nordic World Ski Championships in 2023 ©Getty Images

Organisers acknowledged the loss of fans from the event due to the circumstances around the pandemic, but outlined how operations were put in place to give the athletes the special fan feeling.

This included laser shows at medal ceremonies and a full virtual Opening Ceremony.

Planica 2023 was present at the meeting, along with technical and administrative staff from FIS, representatives from the German Ski Federation and Infront Sports delegates.

The FIS said Planica 2023 then held an online Coordination Group meeting with representatives from Infront Sports, Trondheim 2025, and FIS technical and administrative staff.

Organisers of the 2023 World Championships are reportedly focusing efforts on the logistics of bringing fans to the event in the Slovenian valley, including producing contingency plans related to COVID-19.

The FIS said organisers have already gained valuable experience during the recently concluded season, after hosting the FIS Ski Flying World Championships.