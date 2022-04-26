USA Softball has announced a three-year renewal of its contract with its long-term supporter and national teams' programme partner Wilson Sporting Goods.

The extension of their agreement means the deal is expected to last through 2024.

"Wilson Sporting Goods has been a true supporter of USA Softball, our Annual Council Meeting and our National Teams program over the years, and we are very excited to extend our partnership with them as we continue to develop the game across the globe," Craig Cress, the chief executive of USA Softball, said.

"Wilson is a well-known and respected brand that has provided our athletes with some of the best performance and safety equipment the industry has to offer.

"We look forward to continuing this relationship for another three-year term."

The company produces a variety of products for several sports, including baseball, badminton, basketball, fastpitch softball and tennis.

It has renewed both of its roles as a fast pitch and slow pitch supplier and its various brands include sports equipment manufacturer DeMarini, baseball bat producer Louisville Slugger, Wilson, protective gear specialist Evo Shield and Atec.

Wilson Sporting Goods will continue its role as fast pitch and slow pitch supplier for USA Softball ©Getty Images

Evo Shield is the appointed official helmet and protective gear supplier for the women’s national team programme.

Wilson is also set to remain as the sponsor of the international event, Border Battle, in addition to sponsoring the USA Softball Awards Luncheon at the Annual Council meeting.

The annual slow pitch competition, which first started in 2009, features the national teams of the United States and Canada Slow Pitch.

"On behalf of Wilson Sporting Goods and all our brands, we are extremely excited to renew our agreement with USA Softball," Michael Cornell, Wilson Sporting Goods manager of promotion sports marketing, remarked.

"Wilson has always had a great relationship with USA Softball, and we look forward to working with them for many more years to come."