Baldwin to lead trio of assistant coaches for US softball team at 2022 World Games

Georgia Bulldogs head coach Tony Baldwin is set to join fellow Americans Cindy Ball-Malone and Tim Walton as assistant coaches for the United States' softball team at the 2022 World Games in Birmingham.

The trio will support head coach Heather Tarr as she leads the team in Alabama later this year.

"We are extremely excited to have these three coaches join Coach Tarr at the helm of our 2022 Women’s National Team program," said USA Softball chief executive, Craig Cress.

"They each bring a wealth of knowledge and experience in the game and garner qualifications that speak volumes to their ability of leading athletes at the highest level.

"Our 2019 U-19 Women’s National Team achieved one of the highest accolades with this coaching staff, and I look forward to seeing what our 2022 Women’s National Team can achieve with their leadership.

"Congratulations to all three coaches on this much-deserved selection."

1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ days to go to The World Games softball opening day!



🥎🏆 We’re 100 days from the biggest women’s softball event of the year: pic.twitter.com/dIAgw84xgv — WBSC ⚾🥎 (@WBSC) March 31, 2022

Baldwin, Ball-Malone and Walton coached alongside each other en route to a gold medal finish at the 2019 Under-19 World Baseball Softball Confederation Women's World Cup in Lima.

"The coaching staff that has been selected for the 2022 World Games is a combination of experienced Head Coaches at the Division I level," said Tarr.

"I trust that Coach Ball-Malone, Coach Baldwin and Coach Walton will relate to our athletes well while working together to continue laying the foundation for these women and this sport in years to come.

"I look forward to coaching alongside these three for our second stint together after leading the U-19 Women’s National Team to a gold medal at the 2019 WBSC World Championship and can’t wait to get started working towards the gold medal in Birmingham."

The softball tournament at this year's World Games is scheduled to run from July 9 to 13 with eight teams due to take part at the Hoover Met Stadium.