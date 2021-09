Commonwealth Games Australia has hailed the contribution of Lynne Anderson as the Paralympics Australia chief executive prepares to leave her role.

Paralympics Australia announced in July that Anderson is due to step down from her role at the end of the year.

Anderson has overseen a rebrand of Paralympics Australia from the Australian Paralympic Committee during her tenure, as well as successfully lobbying for increased investment by the Australian Government towards Tokyo 2020.

She was also key to a new community, education and events centre at the organisation’s base in Tullamarine in Victoria.

In 2019, Anderson won the Award for Leadership at the Australian Institute of Sport’s Sport Performance Awards.

Commonwealth Games Australia chief executive Craig Phillips has paid tribute to his Paralympics Australia counterpart.

Phillips highlighted that Anderson has been a "passionate advocate" for Para-sport, including within the Commonwealth Sport Movement.

"On behalf of Commonwealth Games Australia, our Board, our team members and our staff, we congratulate Lynne Anderson on her time with Paralympics Australia," Phillips said.

"She has been a passionate advocate for her beloved Paralympics Australia mob, most recently at the Tokyo Paralympics, where she guided the team and organisation through unforeseen challenges and setbacks even before getting to Tokyo, but displayed resilience and leadership culminating in outstanding results for the team."

Australia secured 80 medals at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games ©Getty Images

"Lynne has been a champion for the Para-sport community, evident with her tireless work at Paralympics Australia but also in the support of the Para-sport team members in the Commonwealth Sport Movement," Phillips continued.

"For me, I am privileged to have known Lynne for many years through my time in Australian sport.

"From all at Commonwealth Games Australia, we wish Lynne well for the next stage in her career and her life and know she will always be a fervent supporter of the green and gold at any Games."

Anderson was among Australia’s delegation at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, which were held behind closed doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Australia were represented by 179 athletes across 18 sports at the Games, with the team securing 80 medals in total.

This included 21 gold, 29 silver and 30 bronze medals.

Athletics’ Madison de Rozario, canoeing’s Curtis McGrath and swimmers William Martin, Ben Popham and Rowan Crothers were multiple gold medallists at the Games.

Dylan Alcott triumphed in the quad wheelchair tennis event on route to securing the Golden Slam, while Ellie Cole became the nation’s most decorated female Paralympian.

Cole has now won six gold, five silver and six bronze medals at the Paralympics, after winning two bronzes at Tokyo 2020.