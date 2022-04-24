Olympic champions Meso Hassona and Yazmin Zammit Stevens have attended a celebratory event organised by the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) to celebrate the organisation's new headquarters at the office complex Maison du Sport International in the Swiss city of Lausanne.

The IWF moved from Hungary to its new base a year ago in Switzerland, but it was unable to celebrate the occasion due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hassona of Qatar and Stevens of Malta attended the commemorative event alongside fellow IWF athlete ambassador Lesman Paredes of Colombia.

Paredes won gold at the 2021 World Championships and Pan American Championships and is the snatch world record holder.

"It is very important to celebrate our move here to Lausanne as it also marks a move to a new and bright future for the IWF and for global weightlifting," said Michael Irani, the IWF Interim President.

"We are conscious about our past issues, but today we look forward with confidence and optimism.

"So we are very pleased to see so many members from the sports world present at the IWF office inauguration at the Maison du Sport International in Lausanne."

Meso Hassona, second to left, and Yazmin Zammit Stevens, centre, attended the event ©IWF

Joining the IWF athlete ambassadors were delegates from other IFs and other sport stakeholders.

Mohammed Jaloud, the general secretary of IWF, commented that the IWF "are looking forward to establishing closer ties within the sports world in Lausanne."

He added: "This a celebration of the new and reformed IWF which we bring to you with our global star athletes."

Hassona and Stevens marked the commemorative mood by winning the first mixed gender IWF street weightlifting competition.

The pairing lifted a combined snatch of 230 kilograms as well as 305kg in the clean and jerk to bring their total weight to 535kg.

This scored 891.9 Robi points, a measure to decide the leaderboard based off the athlete’s body weight and performance.

Italian duo Fabio Pizzolato and Martina Bomben totalled 810.9 Robi points to edge Germany’s Ruben Hofmann and Sabine Kusterer to second place.