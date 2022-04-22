Reigning Olympic champion Mete Gazoz is through to the men's recurve semi-finals at his home Archery World Cup in Antalya.

Gazoz needed a tiebreak to edge past his first opponent of the day in Romania's Mario Timpu, but won it 10-8 to progress to the third round at the Antalya Centennial Archery Field.

There, he saw off Spain's European champion Pablo Acha 6-2, before overcoming Oleksii Hunbin of Ukraine 7-1.

A 6-2 win against Kazakhstan's Sanzhar Mussayev sent the Turkish archer through to a semi-final against Australia's Ryan Tyack.

"It is the first competition in my country since the Olympic Games and being in the top four I’m proud of myself," Gazoz said.

"I want the gold medal because no Turkish archer has won in Antalya and I want to be the first and make history."

Tyack defeated Michal Hlahulek of Czech Republic 6-0, Tom Hall of Britain 7-3 and India's Jayanta Talukdar 6-4 to reach the semi-finals.

In the other half of the draw, Tokyo 2020 silver medallist Mauro Nespoli of Italy lost his quarter-final 7-3 to the United States' three-time Olympic medallist Brady Ellison.

He is set to face Miguel Alvariño Garcia of Spain in the semi-final after his 7-3 victory over Belgian Jarno De Smedt.

In the women's recurve, Olympic bronze medallist Lucilla Boari suffered a 6-4 first round defeat to Slovakia's Denisa Baránková, who claimed bronze at last year's European Championships in Antalya.

Baránková herself was beaten 6-2 by Chinese Taipei's Peng Chia-mao in the second round.

Germany's Olympic women's team bronze medallist Charline Schwarz eased into the semi-finals with a straight sets win against American Gabrielle Sasai.

She is set to face The Netherlands' Laura van der Winkel in the last four following her 9-8 shoot-off triumph over Kuo Tzu-ying of Chinese Taipei.

There is also a German presence in the other semi-final after Katharina Bauer beat Czech Republic's Marie Horáčková 6-0, while Briton Bryony Pitman won the other quarter-final 6-2 against Indonesia's Rezza Octavia.

The line-up for the mixed team recurve medal matches is also complete.

India beat Spain 5-3 to book their place in the final, while Britain edged a tiebreak 18-17 against the US.

Olympic silver medallists The Netherlands lost 18-16 in a shoot-off against Poland in the second round.

The mixed team compound final is set to be contested by Colombia and Slovenia, after they beat Croatia 155-154 and India 157-156, respectively.

Medals are set to be decided tomorrow and on Sunday (April 24) at the Archery World Cup at the temporary Antalya Konyaalti Beach Park Ceremony Area.