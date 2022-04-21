The Netherlands add another bronze medal to haul at Archery World Cup in Antalya

The Netherlands won their second medal of the Archery World Cup in the Turkish city of Antalya, claiming bronze at the expense of Ukraine in the men's team recurve.

Rick van der Ven, Steve Wijler and Gijs Broeksma matched the feat of their compatriots yesterday in the men's team compound, beating the Ukrainian team 6-2 at the Antalya Centennial Archery Field.

The Dutch trio had earlier beaten Australia 6-1 and Indonesia 5-4 after winning a tiebreak 28-24 to reach the semi-finals, where they came unstuck 6-2 against Olympic silver medallists Chinese Taipei.

Chinese Taipei took the other bronze medal on the third day of competition in the women's team recurve.

Kuo Tzu Ying, Lei Chien-ying and Peng Chia-mao thrashed Uzbekistan 6-0, then triumphed 5-4 over Poland with a 28-25 tiebreak victory.

They were beaten 29-28 by Britain in a semi-final tiebreak, but recovered to win a shoot-off 29-25 against Italy.

The recurve team finals are scheduled for Sunday (April 24) at the temporary Antalya Konyaalti Beach Park Ceremony Area, with Chinese Taipei's men facing Italy, and Britain's women taking on Germany.

In the men's compound individual event, world number one Mike Schloesser of The Netherlands reached the semi-finals, beating Indonesia's Prima Wisnu Wardhana 148-147, British duo James Mason and Kai Thomas-Prause 148-142 and 145-144 respectively, and Denmark's Mathias Fullerton 146-144.

He is set to face Jean Philippe Boulch of France on Saturday (April 23) in the semi-finals, with another Frenchman in Adrien Gontier facing Puerto Rico's Jean Pizarro in the other last-four tie.

In the women's individual compound, Colombia's world number one Sara López was beaten 146-144 at the quarter-final stage by compatriot Alejandra Usquiano.

Usquiano is set to face Estonia's Lisell Jaatma in the semi-finals, with Chen Yi-hsuan of Chinese Taipei playing Britain's Ella Gibson in the other half of the draw.

The Archery World Cup is set to continue tomorrow in Antalya with the mixed team recurve and compound events, as well as the recurve individual competitions.