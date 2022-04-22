The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has announced a sponsorship agreement with Africa-based broadcaster SuperSport to raise awareness of clean sport and education programmes on the continent.

The WADA has said the initial two-year agreement is the first of its kind, with SuperSport becoming a continental partner.

WADA President Witold Bańka said the agreement underlined the organisation's aim to find alternative revenue sources to support clean sport.

WADA is funded jointly by Governments and the Olympic Movement, split evenly.

"This is an historic agreement for WADA and a good day for clean sport," Bańka said.

"I have been very clear that, through our Anti-Doping Solidarity Fund, I want to find alternative revenue sources, including private funding, to complement the contributions we receive from the Sport Movement and Governments of the world.

"SuperSport, 'the World of Champions', recognises the value that comes with being associated with WADA and the broader anti-doping community, and we are grateful for the vision, commitment and generosity they have shown in becoming our first official sponsor.

"The funds generated through this agreement will be used by us towards the development and delivery of education and prevention programs in Africa, with the objective of promoting the practice of doping-free sport in line with our values and ethical principles.

"As a popular broadcast provider across multiple channels throughout the territory of sub-Saharan Africa, SuperSport is well-placed to provide the sort of reach our promotion requires."

SuperSport will be promoted at certain WADA events and initiatives ©Getty Images

SuperSport are set to provide both direct funding and in-kind value through the partnership.

This will involve providing WADA with advertising and promotional airtime to help spread the clean sport message and raise awareness on the dangers and consequences of doping.

The advertising will target young people, coaches, doctors, and parents as well as informing viewers and sports enthusiasts of the broader societal importance of anti-doping.

"This agreement is an important landmark in SuperSport's long history," said Marc Jury, SuperSport chief executive.

"Not only do we celebrate sport, we celebrate clean sport, of which WADA is at the forefront.

"WADA does outstanding work both in Africa and around the world and it is incumbent on SuperSport to help raise awareness of anti-doping among athletes and others across the continent."

SuperSport will reportedly benefit from the partnership through promotion at certain events and initiatives, and inclusion on WADA’s website.

The broadcaster will be able to use WADA's marks to create joint awareness campaigns as part of the agreement.