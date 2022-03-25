WADA calls for unity for Play True Day for Peace in light of Ukraine invasion

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has asked nations to participate in its Play True Day for Peace on April 8, with the invasion of Ukraine a centre point of the campaign.

WADA invited the anti-doping community to come together and take part in the day through social media.

"In light of the war in Ukraine, WADA considered postponing Play True Day this year," said WADA President Witold Bańka.

"However, after consulting with a number of our stakeholders worldwide, we decided to go ahead with Play True Day for Peace.

"The feeling is that values such as fairness, integrity and respect for rules - which are embodied within the Play True message - contribute to harmony in sport and society."

📅 SAVE THE DATE: Celebrate Play True Day with us on 8 April! This year, in light of the war in Ukraine, @wada_ama decided to go ahead with Play True Day for Peace.#PlayTrueDay #PlayTrueforPeace #TrueLuge #LugeLove #SolidarityWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/lwHxJCD18z — FIL Luge (@FIL_Luge) March 25, 2022

WADA are requesting organisations to use the templates on its website to create their own frames to be posted on social media channels with the hashtags #PlayTrueDay and #PlayTrueforPeace.

Play True Day has been a WADA campaign since 2014, a day that is traditionally dedicated to raising awareness about the importance of clean sport among athletes and the public.

Ukraine was invaded by Russia on February 24, leading to condemnation across the sporting community.

On February 28, the International Olympic Committee recommended that athletes from Russia and Belarus - Russia's ally that allowed use of its borders for the invasion - be banned from international sporting events until further notice.