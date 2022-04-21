World Taekwondo has extended the bid process for the 2023 World Taekwondo Championships with sanctions imposed on Russia preventing the nation from being a candidate.

The governing body had previously hinted its decision not to organise events in Russia and Belarus due to the invasion of Ukraine had impacted the bid process for the event.

World Taekwondo reopened the bid process last month.

"Following the Council's decision not to organise events in Russia or Belarus, the Council also approved the re-opening of the bid process for the 2023 World Taekwondo Championships until the end of March," World Taekwondo said at the time.

"World Taekwondo reiterates that 'peace is more precious than triumph' and its values of respect and tolerance."

The latest World Taekwondo Council meeting has seen an extension to the reopened bid process until May 12.

The extension will reportedly allow more time for applications.

World Taekwondo confirmed Russia had "previously expressed interest in hosting the event", but the sanctions imposed meant the nation can "no longer be considered for the event."

An update on the host selection process should be made after the next World Taekwondo Council meeting, which will be held on May 12 in Lausanne.

World Taekwondo's latest Council meeting was held in a hybrid format ©World Taekwondo

World Taekwondo’s latest Council meeting was held prior to the World Taekwondo Poomsae Championships in Goyang.

The meeting was held in a hybrid format, with members participating both online and in-person.

The World Championships is being hosted in-person for the first time since 2018.

The World Taekwondo Council approved amendments to statutes at the meeting including the enactment to its Para Taekwondo Standing Procedures for Paralympic Regional Games.

The changes will reportedly help standardise the competition and qualification system.

Amendments were also passed to taekwondo competition rules to ensure more dynamic and engaging competitions.