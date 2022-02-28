World Taekwondo has withdrawn an honorary ninth-dan black belt belonging to Russian President Vladimir Putin in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

Taekwondo's global governing body has also banned Russian and Belarusian flags and national anthems from its events.

Neither it or the European Taekwondo Union will recognise taekwondo events organised in Russia and Belarus, and will not host any in either country.

"World Taekwondo strongly condemns the brutal attacks on innocent lives in Ukraine, which go against the World Taekwondo vision of “Peace is More Precious than Triumph” and the World Taekwondo values of respect and tolerance," it said in a statement.

The move follows the International Judo Federation suspending Putin's status as Honorary President and ambassador.

The European Judo Union also withdrew Putin's status as Honorary President.

Russian taekwondo players could not compete under their national flag at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, where Vladislav Larin, left, won a gold medal ©Getty Images

More than 210 Ukrainian citizens have been killed, according to Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Liudmyla Denisova, since Russia launched an invasion last week.

In excess of 350,000 people have fled the country, while Russia has suffered military losses in the thousands.

Much of the international community has condemned the invasion and Russia has been met with sporting sanctions.

This includes the International Olympic Committee calling on Russia and Belarus - which is aiding in the invasion - to be stripped of all international sporting events they are due to host.

It also wants the countries' flags and anthems banned from all sport, as World Taekwondo has done.

Chelyabinsk in Russia hosted the World Taekwondo Championships in 2015, while Putin was given the honorary black belt in 2013.