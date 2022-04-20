Wiggins urges others to speak out after revealing he was groomed by coach as child

Five-time Olympic champion Sir Bradley Wiggins has revealed he was groomed by a coach when he was a child and urged other riders who have encountered abuse to seek help.

The 41-year-old Tour de France winner claimed that he was "groomed" by a former coach, although did not name the perpetrator, and said he had buried the ordeal in fear of his stepfather's response.

"I was groomed by a coach when I was younger - I was about 13 - and I never fully accepted that," Sir Bradley said in an interview with Men's Health.

"It all impacted me as an adult.

"I buried it.

"My stepfather was quite violent to me, he used to call me a faggot for wearing Lycra and stuff, so I didn’t think I could tell him.

"I was such a loner.

"I just wanted to get out of the environment.

"I became so insular.

"I was quite a strange teenager in many ways and I think the drive on the bike stemmed from adversity."

Sir Bradley Wiggins became the first British rider to win the Tour de France in 2012 ©Getty Images

British Cycling issued a statement following the revelation offering support to Sir Bradley.

"We are deeply concerned by the matter raised by Sir Bradley Wiggins and our safeguarding team has made contact with him today to offer our full support," a statement read.

"We would encourage anybody who has suffered abuse or has concerns about the welfare of others - regardless of when the incident took place - to utilise the support offered both by our trained team at British Cycling and the dedicated National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC) helpline, which in turn helps us to ensure that our sport is a safe and welcoming place for all."

The national governing body is also advising other victims of abuse to come forward and speak out, while the NSPCC has commended Sir Bradley.

"It takes a lot of courage to speak out about sexual abuse," said Michelle North, head of NSPCC's Child Protection in Sport Unit.

British Cycling has offered its support to Sir Bradley Wiggins©Getty Images

"Sir Bradley Wiggins has shown real bravery in revealing how he was groomed as a young cyclist by his coach who should have been protecting him.

"Sports coaches hold a great deal of power and influence over the children in their care and can all too easily exploit this trust to groom and abuse them then emotionally manipulate, threaten and blackmail victims to prevent them from speaking out.

"That’s why sports clubs and bodies at all levels need a robust approach to safeguarding.

"It’s common for victims to feel guilt and shame or to even be unaware that they are being abused.

"Some may not come to accept it until decades later but nonetheless the impact can be devastating and long lasting.

"We hope that Sir Bradley is receiving the support he needs and that by speaking out it will encourage others in a similar position to do the same and reassure them that they are not alone and people are ready to listen and help."

Sir Bradley won four Olympic gold medals on the track and one on the road.

The Briton won the individual pursuit at Athens 2004 and Beijing 2008, team pursuit at Beijing 2008 and Rio 2016, and the time trial at the home Games of London 2012.