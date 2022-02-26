Applications have opened for roles within the International Swimming Federation's (FINA) new Aquatics Integrity Unit.

Elections to decide Aquatics Integrity Unit members are set to take place at the FINA Extraordinary Congress which is in turn set to take place in Budapest on June 19 this year.

Candidates will be able to prepare their entry upon approval of any reformed FINA rules to ensure that the Aquatics Integrity Unit will be operational from January 1 2023.

"With the committed individuals that the FINA Congress will vote on for the Aquatics Integrity Unit, we are helping to further ensure a level playing field, safeguarding athletes’ health and removing any and all forms of misconduct within sports," said FINA President Husain Al-Musallam said.

"Today’s call for people to express their intent to be part of the independent Aquatics Integrity Unit is a key milestone in our reform work to ensure clean and fair sport."

The deadline for individuals to submit their candidatures has been set as March 18, three months prior to the election.

FINA President Husain Al-Musallam hopes the introduction of the Aquatics Integrity Unit will be a boost to clean sport ©Getty Images

The Aquatics Integrity Unit's Supervisory Council will be made up of a chair, vice-chair, and four ordinary members which must include two athletes, one male and one female, who retired no more than eight years before the election.

A chair, vice-chair and three members will also be appointed for each of the Aquatics Integrity Unit's adjudicatory body, investigatory body and anti-doping advisory body.

A chief ethics and compliance officer will also be recruited.

FINA is also due to approve changes to its rules and the FINA Constitution during an Extraordinary Congress set to be held in December this year.

The formation of the Aquatics Integrity Unit, which proponents say will be independent and more effective than the existing FINA Doping Panel, aligns FINA with other International Federations such as World Athletics and the International Biathlon Union.