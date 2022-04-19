The French Tennis Federation (FFT) says it has pulled out of bidding to become a Davis Cup group-stage host.

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) named Bologna, Glasgow, Hamburg and Malaga as group-stage hosts in March.

The governing body confirmed last week that Malaga had been selected to host the Davis Cup Finals knockout rounds for the next two years.

Knockout rounds this year will be held at the Palacio de Deportes José María Martín Carpena from November 21 to 27.

The decision led to the ITF launching a new bid process to host a group, as a replacement for Malaga.

The FFT had taken the ITF to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), claiming it had been "unfairly excluded" from the initial group-stage bid process.

An interim request to the CAS was rejected on April 1, which would have required the host cities to halt their preparations prior to the FFT’s full complaint being heard.

The FFT has announced it has withdrawn its appeal following the "new procedure" being opened, claiming the ITF has taken into account its criticisms.

The organisation has confirmed it will not participate in the bid phase to host a group, however.

"After finally being able to review the complete specifications in the designation of the host cities, the FFT has decided not to submit a bid in view of the onerous financial and operational conditions which no potential organiser in the French territory was willing to accept," the FTT said.

The Russian Tennis Federation were the winners of the 2021 Davis Cup ©Getty Images

The FFT also called for the "evolution" of the Davis Cup’s economic model.

"The FFT’s desire to promote and revitalise the Davis Cup is stronger than ever," the FFT said.

"It now wishes, in the interest of this competition and of tennis, to contribute to the reflection on the sporting format of the competition and the evolution of its economic model for more attractiveness, within the framework of a governance respectful of the values and the spirit of the Davis Cup."

Sixteen teams, split into four groups of four, are scheduled to take part in the Davis Cup Finals.

There will be new winners at this year's tournament with defending champions the Russian Tennis Federation ineligible as a result of sanctions imposed on both Russia and Belarus by the ITF in response to the war in Ukraine.

Croatia, the beaten finalists last year, will be among the participating teams.

Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Britain, Italy, Kazakhstan, the Netherlands, Serbia, South Korea, Spain, Sweden and the United States will also compete.