Bologna, Glasgow, Hamburg and Malaga have been announced as the four host cities for the group stages of the Davis Cup Tennis Finals.

Ties are scheduled to take place at the Unipol Arena in Bologna in Italy, the Emirates Arena in Glasgow in Scotland, Hamburg-Rothenbaum in Hamburg, Germany and Martin Carpena in Malaga in Spain, between September 14 and 18.

Sixteen countries are scheduled to participate, with wildcard Canada announced as a replacement for the Russian Tennis Federation, who are unable to defend their title because of Russia and Belarus being suspended as members of the International Tennis Federation (ITF) in response to the countries invasion of Ukraine.

Canada join last year’s defeated finalists Croatia, losing semi-finalists Serbia, wildcard Britain, plus the nations that won their qualifying ties - Argentina, Australia, Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Kazakhstan, Korea Republic, Netherlands, Spain, Sweden and the United States.

The group stage of the tournament is being held earlier in the tennis year following feedback from players and captains, in a bid to provide a slightly earlier finish to the tennis calendar, with last year’s final not ending until December 5.

Glasgow's Emirates Arena is one of four locations announced as host venues for the Davis Cup Tennis Finals ©Getty Images

"I would like to congratulate the four winning host nations on their successful bids," said ITF President David Haggerty.

"As a key priority of the ITF 2024 strategy, we are very proud of how far the Davis Cup has come through its rich history.

"We are committed to the future success of the event, while retaining the traditional elements of what is the Men’s World Cup of Tennis.

"This includes its unique atmosphere and showcasing the event throughout the year at different cities across the world, bringing Davis Cup to more audiences."

The draw for the group stages is scheduled to take place on Thursday (March 31), when the countries playing in each location will be announced.

The nations that finish in the top two spots in each group will progress to the knockout stages of the event, scheduled to be held from November 23 to 27 in a location yet to be announced.