Paris 2024 President Tony Estanguet has delivered a thank you message to those who contributed to the city being awarded hosting rights for the Olympic and Paralympic Games this year.

The three-time former canoeing Olympic champion was a co-bid leader in Paris' successful attempt to land the Summer Olympic Games on the hundredth anniversary of the last time they hosted it in 1924.

They eventually formed part of a simultaneous awarding agreement at the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Session in Lima in which Los Angeles received the 2028 edition.

“This has been an incredibly special year, not only for Paris 2024 and our team, but for the whole French sports movement," said Estanguet.

"We made history in Lima, bringing the Games back to Paris, and I cannot wait for the journey we are about to embark on as we move towards 2024.

“The whole of France is excited about our sporting future, and I am happy that Paris 2024 will play a central role as we move forward and flourish.

"In the coming years we will continue to show just how big our appetite for the world’s major sporting events is, and how well we celebrate, showcase and support the best sports around the globe."

Tony Estanguet, second right, pictured with officials include IOC President Thomas Bach, centre, and Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, second left ©Getty Images

Estanguet singled out both sporting and political bodies which had contributed to the bid.

“Of course, I want to thank our incredible athletes, led by the Paris 2024 Athletes' Commission, as well as the French National Olympic and Sports Committee and Denis Masseglia, the French Paralympic and Sports Committee and Emmanuelle Assman, and all the authorities who have played a key role in our success, including the State, the City of Paris, the Île-de-France region, the Sport Ministry, and my fellow bid co-chairman Bernard Lapasset," he added.

“Alongside them, I also want to thank the IOC, including French members Guy Drut and Jean Christophe Rolland, the Olympic Family, the French sports movement, and the entire French population, who together have contributed to making 2017 a momentous year for all of us.

“Thank you to everyone.

"Merci à tous.”

Estanguet is now the single Organising Committee chair and has just completed a process in which Etienne Thobois was appointed chief executive after fulfilling a similar bidding role.