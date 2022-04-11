Taekwondo player Goverdhan wins prize for Nepal's best Para athlete

Asian Youth Para Games champion Palesha Goverdhan took the top Paralympic honour at the prestigious Nepal National and International Players' Association (NNIPA) Sports Awards.

Goverdhan won women's K-44 under-57 kilograms gold at the Asian Youth Para Games last December - Nepal's only gold medal at the event.

This triumph inspired voters to award Goverdhan the honour for the country's best Para athlete at the NNIPA Sports Awards, the Himalayan News Service reports.

Goverdhan received a cheque for NPR10,000 (£63/$82/€75) to accompany the prize.

Palesha Goverdhan, right, is an Asian Youth Para Games champion ©Getty Images

The 18-year-old also competed at Tokyo 2020 last year, where taekwondo made its Paralympic debut.

Goverdhan came agonisingly close to a medal, losing to China's Li Yujie - at the time the world champion - in the contest for third place.

Before that, Goverdhan carried Nepal's flag in the Opening Ceremony.

The senior Asian Para Games, due to take place in Hangzhou in October, is the next major event on Goverdhan's horizon.