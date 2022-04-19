Paris 2024 campaign to get children active exceeds target number of schools

Paris 2024's campaign to engage primary school children in 30 minutes of daily exercise is set to be taken up by 48,950 schools, overtaking the target number.

The Organising Committee was aiming for 30,000 schools to welcome the initiative but surpassed that goal by more than 61 per cent.

Schools are set to begin the programme in 2024.

"We believe in the fact that we can improve the place of sport in school and we wanted to be proactive because this measure intersects with several issues but it does not require significant financial resources," said Paris 2024 President Tony Estanguet, as reported by L'Équipe.

"It is a useful and playful measure; we worked on sheets with athletes, teachers and experts."

Director general of the French Tennis Federation Amélie Oudéa-Castera stated that the figure also takes into account nurseries and private schools.

Organisers remain eager to attract more establishments.

"It is doable but it will require a collective effort," Oudéa-Castera said.

Paris 2024 has created exercise resources suitable for varied ages, available to download for free ©Paris 2024

"We don't need great resources, nor special equipment, parents don't have to buy specific clothes.

"We must mobilise the educational community."

A study by the National Observatory of Physical Activity and Sedentary Life showed that 56 per cent of children and adolescents in France drastically reduced their level of physical activity during the first COVID-19 lockdown.

Another study estimated a 25 per cent decrease in the physical abilities of students in the second and third years of primary school following the lockdown.

"I am in contact with many [stakeholders] and it is also the strength of our Board", said Estanguet, per L'Équipe.

"The 30 minutes are an important measure because we are in a sedentary crisis.

"Before entering sixth grade, it's in primary school that you have to get young people moving

"If that remains of Paris 2024 as a legacy, it will be a lot because this measure has an impact on the lives of millions of young people."

In January, 4,700 schools signed up for the campaign and a pilot was run during Olympic and Paralympic Week.