The Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games Organising Committee is set to launch a major work-study recruitment campaign for the start of the academic year in September.

More than 80 positions are due to be filled in IT, trade, design, events, law, environment, human resources and international relations.

The Organising Committee is eager to welcome young talents into its teams to challenge their vision and ideas for the upcoming Games.

"We want to open up the possibility for young talents from all walks of life to live an unforgettable experience, by joining a unique project, almost two years before the Opening Ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympics," said Agnes de Saint Céran, executive director of human resources for Paris 2024.

"Working for such a complex project makes it possible to develop much more quickly skills that are highly sought after on the job market - creativity, managing uncertainty, taking initiative, teamwork."

The successful applicants will work with the Paris 2024 Organising Committee in their headquarters in Saint-Denis ©Getty Images

Paris 2024 is determined to assemble a diverse workforce as it feels that is essential to a team's performance.

The recruitment process has been designed to give everyone a chance by pooling knowledge about the Games and giving an emphasis to creativity, managing uncertainty and taking initiative.

Potential candidates are invited to apply online for the jobs on the Paris 2024 recruitment area to create a profile, submit a CV and fill out a questionnaire to demonstrate why they want to join Paris 2024.

Applications will then be reviewed for two weeks before selected candidates are invited to participate in a webinar on the Games before recruiters carry out a final test on applicants.

The Paris 2024 Organising Committee is set to increase its workforce from 750 today to nearly 4,000 in two years' time.

The Paris 2024 Olympics is due to take place from July 26 to August 11, with the Paralympics set to follow from August 28 to September 8.