Azerbaijani Government official to lead IJF New Technologies and High Performance Commission

President of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation Rashad Nabiyev is set to chair the International Judo Federation's (IJF) New Technologies and High Performance Commission.

Nabiyev is also Azerbaijan's Minister of Digital Development and Transport and will lead the new group.

It has been set up to tackle modern technology and utilise it for the benefit of athletes in order to promote higher performance.

He will be joined by Georgian David Kevkhishvili who is due to serve as director of the commission.

Kevkhishvili has prior experience in judo as a coach, manager and athlete where he won two European Championship silver medals and three bronzes.

Double European Championships silver medallist David Kevkhishvili has been appointed as director of the New Technologies and High Performance Commission ©Getty Images

"In this ever-changing world, both the chair and director of this new commission will promote judo, help our sport grow and integrate it as a modern tool for the personal development of athletes as well as for the benefit of society," read an IJF statement.

The IJF claims that the new commission has been set up but is yet to announce who will make up the rest of the panel.

"For the moment, [just] these two people (Nabiyev and Kevkhishvili)," IJF media and communication director Nicolas Messner told insidethegames.

"More information will be given as the commission will start its work."