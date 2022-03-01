Milan Mayor hopeful public debate can begin soon on San Siro future with 2026 Olympics looming

Work on the redevelopment of the San Siro, the stadium due to host the Opening Ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Milan, could start next year if public approval is given in time.

But AC Milan and Internazionale, the Serie A clubs who share the arena, have also warned that they are prepared to look at other options if the debate continues to drag on.

The $800 million (£600 million/€710 million) renovation, which will be overseen by United States architects Populous, was launched in June 2019 on the same day that Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo were awarded the Winter Olympics and Paralympics, beating only rivals Stockholm.

The city’s Mayor Beppe Sala has pledged that the San Siro will be available for the organisers of Milan Cortina 2026 to host the showpiece event of the Olympics.

Organisers of the Winter Olympics confirmed to insidethegames in December that the Opening Ceremony would take place at the existing San Siro.

But the current uncertainty means that, until the future of it is secured, planning for the Games will remain difficult.

A public debate is necessary by law in Italy for any works which cost more than €300 million (£250 million/$340), and Sala is optimistic it can be launched soon.

But a referendum remains a possibility, should the required number of signatures be collected by March 5.

In that scenario, if 50 per cent plus one of voters from the last civic election voted against, the project it would be halted.

Milan City Council, owners of the San Siro, are hoping that a public debate process could ensure that does not happen and the process could be complete within eight months.

The San Siro is home to both the city's Serie A clubs, AC Milan and Internazionale, but they have warned they could find an alternative stadium due to the repeated delays ©Getty Images

Inter’s chief executive Alessandro Antonello has admitted that the football clubs are growing increasingly frustrated by the repeated delay to the redevelopment.

"We need precise time," he told Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"The clubs have done and are doing everything possible to carry on the San Siro project, which was our priority.

"On the other hand, however, we may have perceived a lack of adhesion to the project by the administration.

"For more than three years we have presented the project and made all the required variations, giving willingness to lower the volumetric indexes, but we fear that the bureaucratic process is getting longer.

"As in all projects, however, there are always alternative plans

"For our part, there is no longer an exclusive on the San Siro.

"We cannot stand still, immobile, for three years without having answers and, therefore, it is right to look around to give a stadium to the city and to the fans.

"If we were forced to give up the original project, it would certainly be a defeat for everyone. But it is more important to have a facility that matches the top European clubs."