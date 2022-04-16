LEN claims "many key actions" on inclusion achieved in Bureau's first 100 days

The European Swimming League (LEN) has provided an update on activities, with its Bureau having marked 100 days in office and claiming to have achieved "many key actions" including the creation of a Specialised Project Commission to promote aquatics as "a sport for all".

The Specialised Project Commission is tasked with overseeing progress on the LEN's inclusion measures, with three sub-commissions covering education, Para swimming movement inclusion, and finally learn to swim plus gender equity.

The LEN claimed that its new bodies had made progress, and meetings had been held with the International Paralympic Committee and other Para swimming stakeholders.

Meetings have been staged with the European Platform for Sport Innovation, which it is proposed will facilitate a European Learn to Swim and Swimming Dropout Congress to enable National Federations to collaborate on challenges and solutions in this area.

A survey of LEN members to "grow aquatics as a sport for all, which embraces all" has also been prepared.

Portuguese official António Silva was elected to replace Italy's Paolo Barelli as President at the LEN Extraordinary Congress in Frankfurt on February 5.

Silva ran representing the Europe 4 All Aquatics (E4AA) movement, whose 19 candidates were all successful in their bids for LEN leadership positions.

E4AA had vowed to implement an action plan for its first 100 days of office covering the pillars of integrity, making the sport accessible for all, aquatic disciplines learning and working together, and sustainability, with a first report promised at the LEN Congress in May.

António Silva was elected as LEN President under the Europe 4 All Aquatics banner, with the movement pledging to implement an action plans for its candidates' first 100 days in office ©LEN/E4AA

Silva revealed that "big plans" are in place for the near future.

"One of the key discussion points has been how to encourage more people to get involved in our sport, and how we can use it as a force for good," he said.

"We have big plans for the coming months, including the launch of a survey for all Member Federations to help us work collaboratively together to grow a sport for all."

He added: "In this new chapter for LEN we want to prioritise and promote Corporate Social Responsibility programmes to build a sport for all, which embraces all.

"We are also keen to hear from our Member Federations so that we can learn and develop together."

In its manifesto, E4AA strived to work with the International Swimming Federation (FINA) to identify ways to "create more alignment".

Barelli, who had held his position for 10 years, claimed at the Extraordinary Congress that he opted not to stand for re-election as he "would never have allowed LEN to be subject to FINA", but Silva insisted "we can no longer exist in isolation, together we are stronger".

The LEN President and vice-president Josip Varvodic of Croatia are currently touring Europe with FINA President Husain Al-Musallam, the Kuwaiti official who was elected unopposed in June last year.

It was a pleasure to attend the Swim Open Stockholm 2022 in #Sweden this weekend. Congratulations to all the #athletes & everyone involved.👏🇸🇪



Thank you to our friends at the Swedish Swimming Federation for your hospitality & positive discussions around the future of #aquatics. pic.twitter.com/NfjV39Mp6X — FINA President (@fina_president) April 11, 2022

National sports development has been on the agenda on trips to Denmark and Ireland among other countries.

The trio discussed Sweden's provision for athletes from Ukraine on a visit to Stockholm and the Finnish Swimming Federation's plans in Levi.

"Having spent time with a team of Ukrainian divers in Croatia, it was great to see other countries showing solidarity," Varvodic said.

"Sweden’s welcome and support to Mykhailo [Romanchuk] is uplifting to see.

"Sweden is making every effort to ensure not only that Ukrainian athletes can train but want to find ways to include them in competitions as well.

"We were also impressed by the plans of our Finnish friends to develop and popularise water polo, which they believe has great potential for growth.

"Our discussions with Member Federations have been wide ranging in term of themes but all share a desire to work together for the good of the sport.

"Everyone is pulling in the same direction."

Romanchuk, who won two medals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, is training in Sweden with support from the Swedish Swimming Federation.