India beat Germany 3-1 to do the International Hockey Federation (FIH) Pro League double over their opponents and end a run of eight home matches in succession with five wins.

The win means India are now 10 points clear at the top of the men's standings, although have played more matches than any other team and double the amount of some of their rivals, including world, Olympic and Pro League champions Belgium.

Sukhjeet Singh opened the scoring after 18 minutes at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, deflecting the ball beyond the reach of German goalkeeper Jean Danneberg.

Varun Kumar made Indian dominance pay in the third quarter, converting a short corner, but Anton Boeckel cut the deficit in half before the quarter was out to keep Germany in the match, having been set up by Paul Smith.

Germany were vulnerable to a counter-attacks as they pushed for an equaliser and it cost them seven minutes from time.

Abhishek was released and scored with a reverse-stick effort to restore India's two-goal cushion.

That was how it finished, 3-1 to India, with Nilakanta Sharma - who bagged two assists - named player of the match.

India's men now have 27 points from 12 games, while Germany are second in the standings with 17 from 10.

The attention of the FIH Pro League now turns to Argentina, where the women's team are hosting the United States and the men are set to face France.

Those respective doubleheaders begin tomorrow.