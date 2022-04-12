The Netherlands have won their fourth International Hockey Federation (FIH) Women's Junior World Cup after dispatching Germany 3-1 in Potchefstroom while England won bronze against India following a clinical shootout.

Going into the game, the Dutch were firm favourites having scored 46 goals and conceding none while Germany had lost a pool game but had confidence nonetheless after destroying England 8-0 in the semi-finals.

Danique van der Veerdonk fired The Netherlands into an early lead as she sent a magnificent drag flick penalty corner past Mali Wichmann in the German goal after seven minutes at the North West University in South Africa.

The pressure increased as the first half progressed, but Akim Bouchouchi's side managed to go into the break without taking further damage.

Just two minutes into the third period, Sophia Schwabe equalised for the Germans following a period of confident and aggressive play.

The scores remained even for just two minutes though Tessa Beetsma got on the end of a brilliant Maria Steensma cross to make it 2-1 to The Netherlands.

Beetsma then bagged her brace as she found the net ten minutes later in an almost carbon copy of her first goal.

Instead of Steensma it was Noor Omrani that burst down the baseline and found Beetsma in the middle to secure the win.

"The girls worked so hard against very good opponents," said Dutch head coach Dave Smolenaars.

NETHERLANDS ARE FIH WOMEN'S JUNIOR WORLD CHAMPIONS ONCE AGAIN! 🟠🟠🟠@oranjehockey beat Germany 3-1 in the #JWC2021 final to win a record fourth title 🏆🏆🏆🏆



What a team. What a tournament. #RisingStars pic.twitter.com/y5MD4ExYEj — Watch.Hockey (@watchdothockey) April 12, 2022

"I couldn’t be more happy for the progress and the development.

"We conceded one goal, but we would have liked to have kept it to zero."

England bounced back from their brutal loss in the previous game to beat India 3-0 via shootout after a 2-2 draw in regulation time.

English captain Millie Giglio drew first blood as her shot trickled past Indian goalkeeper Devi Kharibam in the 18th minute.

The lead only lasted three minutes, however, as the prolific Mumtaz Khan scored her sixth goal of the tournament.

She then found the net again after 47 minutes and they looked to be heading for bronze before Claudia Swain equalised two minutes before the final whistle.

England were flawless in a quick shootout as they scored their first three efforts while Evie Wood in goal saved all three Indian attempts.

"Not only are we the youngest team ever to participate for England at this level but we have just made history because we’ve never won a medal at this level," said England captain Millie Giglio.

"We came together two months ago, brand new team and brand new people and we smashed it."

The Netherlands' Jip Dicke won the top scorer award after finding the net 13 times.

Wichmann was goalkeeper of the tournament and her compatriot Stine Kurz was named player of the competition.