Former FIFA President Blatter in hospital but "getting better every day"

Former FIFA President Sepp Blatter is in a stable condition after being admitted to hospital in Switzerland, according to his daughter.

Speaking to Swiss newspaper Blick, Corinne Blatter stated: "My father is in hospital, he's getting better every day, but he needs to rest.

"On behalf of my family, I ask for privacy."

Blatter, who is now 84, contracted coronavirus in November, while he was previously hospitalised in both 2015 and 2016.

The disgraced former FIFA President was head of the governing body for 17 years until 2015, when he resigned amid a corruption scandal which led to United States prosecutors indicting several officials.

Blatter is currently serving a six-year ban from football.

FIFA issued a complaint of "criminal mismanagement" against Blatter last month relating to his involvement in the FIFA Museum project in Zurich.

Those accusations was dismissed as "baseless" by Lorenz Erni, Blatter's lawyer.

Sepp Blatter, left, and Michel Platini were banned from football in December 2015 ©Getty Images

FIFA said it would also continue to cooperate with the authorities in Switzerland to ensure "people who damaged football are held accountable for their actions".

A CHF2 million (£1.66 million/$2.26 million/€1.85 million) payment made by Blatter to former UEFA President Michel Platini in 2011 is still being investigated.

In November, it was reported that Swiss prosecutors had widened proceedings against Blatter and the former France international - both of whom have maintained the payment was made as part of an oral agreement for work Platini carried out for Blatter between 1998 and 2002.

FIFA's Ethics Committee dismissed that claim when it banned Blatter from all football-related activities, and its ruling was later upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Platini received a four-year ban from football which ended in October,