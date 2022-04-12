Brignone gifts World Cup Crystal Globe to Milan to serve as good omen for 2026 Winter Olympics

Federica Brignone has presented her overall International Ski Federation (FIS) Alpine World Cup Crystal Globe to Milan Mayor Beppe Sala as a "good omen" in the preparations for the 2026 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Brignone became the first Italian woman to win the overall Crystal Globe, achieving the feat in the 2019-2020 season.

She also was crowned as the giant slalom and women’s combined winner.

Brignone was delivered the Crystal Globes, with the traditional winner’s ceremony unable to take place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lara Magoni, a retired Alpine skier turned regional councillor, invited Brignone to attend an International Tourism Exchange event in Milan.

Brignone presented the World Cup trophy to Milan Mayor Sala at the event, located at the Lombardy Region.

"I am very proud to be here today as a Milanese citizen and I thank Lara Magoni for inviting me and for giving me the opportunity to celebrate for the first time in public the overall World Cup, a trophy I dreamed of winning," Brignone said, according to the Gazzetta dello Sport.

"I am honoured to deliver it to Mayor Sala and to the citizens of Milan as a good omen for the path towards the next Olympics in Italy in 2026.

"In the meantime, from the next competitive season, which will begin in October, I will continue to best represent Italy in the world together with my teammates."

Col Ministro Massimo Garavaglia, il Presidente Attilio Fontana e il Sindaco Beppe Sala per celebrare la Campionessa Federica Brignone e la sua Coppa del Mondo: abbiamo avuto il privilegio di festeggiare la sua impresa cantando l'Inno d'Italia dallo stand di Regione Lombardia pic.twitter.com/YVT6CI52or — Lara Magoni (@LaraMagoni) April 11, 2022

The World Cup Crystal Globe is expected to be placed in an exhibition at the Triennale di Milano.

The design and art museum is located in Sempione Park, the largest park in the city.

Brignone finished third in the overall World Cup standings in the 2021-2022 season, while she secured the super-G Crystal Globe for the first time.

The Italian Alpine skier is a three-time Olympic medallist.

Brignone won giant slalom bronze at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics.

She upgraded to silver in the discipline at Beijing 2022, as well as winning Alpine combined bronze.

Brignone had expressed concerns over Milan Cortina 2026 during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

The 31-year-old suggested she would not compete at the Games, claiming the distance between the competition venues meant the Games would not have an "Olympic spirit".

Brignone has now expressed hope of representing the nation at a home Games should she still be competitive.

Organisers have acknowledged logistics and transport are among the "biggest challenges" facing the Games.

The Winter Olympics are scheduled to take place between February 6 and 22 in 2026.

The Paralympic Games will follow between March 6 and 15.