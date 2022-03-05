France’s Romane Miradoli gave herself an early birthday present by claiming a shock first International Ski Federation Alpine Ski World Cup victory with success in the super-G in the Swiss resort of Lenzerheide.

Miradoli, who turns 28 in five days’ time, cruised to victory in a time of 1min 19.87sec, beating World Cup leaders Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States by more than half a second.

Shiffrin clocked 1:20.25 for second place in her first race since completing at the Winter Olympics in Beijing where she failed to secure a medal from five individual races.

New Olympic super-G champion Lara Gut-Behrami of Switzerland came third with 1:20.75, edging out Italy’s Marta Bassino by just 0.02.

The day belonged to Miradoli who became the first French female super-G World Cup winner since Carole Montillet triumphed in 2004.

"It was really a very difficult course setting today," said Miradoli.

"In the upper part I didn't have a good feeling at all and figured I had to try to push some more.

"I tried to do my best to get a good place.

"Now I'm at the front, that's crazy.

"I can't really believe it."

Federica Brignone has been crowned super-G World Cup champion after a ninth-placed finish in Lenzerheide ©Getty Images

Italy’s Federica Brignone finished in ninth position but was confirmed as the winner of the super-G World Cup with one race in the discipline to spare.

Brignone has an unassailable lead in the super-G standings with 506 points courtesy of victories in St Moritz, Zauchensee and Garmisch-Partenkirchen.

She heads an Italian one-two-three with Elena Curtoni second on 374 and Sofia Goggia third on 332.

"Of course I'm happy that I was able to secure the super-G ball today," said Brignone who claimed giant slalom silver and combined bronze at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

"But I can't be satisfied with my race today.

"I had a bad feeling, had to fight a lot and couldn't go full throttle.

"Nevertheless, I am happy about the little crystal ball today."

Competition continues tomorrow with a giant slalom race in Lenzerheide.