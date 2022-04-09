The International Ski Federation (FIS) Council has approved holding the governing body’s Congress in a hybrid format.

The FIS Congress will be held both in Milan and online.

The FIS said one delegate will be permitted to attend the Congress in person from each National Ski Association.

Two representatives from each of the candidates for FIS World Ski Championships will be permitted.

The FIS says two delegates from National Ski Associations, delegates form association members and remaining individuals for FIS World Ski Championships will be permitted to attend online.

The Congress will take place on May 25 and 26.

The first day will see candidates for the FIS World Ski Championships make presentations, with the winners declared in the evening.

The presentations and announcements will be streamed online.

Elections are due to take place the following day.

Johan Eliasch will secure a four-year term until 2026 ©Getty Images

Johan Eliasch will be re-elected at the FIS President, having been confirmed as the sole candidate last month.

The Swede was only voted President last June, and is completing the term former FIS leader Gian-Franco Kasper had originally won, hence being up for re-election fewer than 12 months later.

Eliasch enjoyed a landside victory, securing more than half of the votes despite three rivals also standing.

The Congress was held online for the first time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eliasch is now set for a four-year term running until after the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games.

Two of those rivals - Swedish Olympic Committee President Mats Årjes and Switzerland’s former men’s downhill world champion Urs Lehmann - are standing for re-election to the FIS Council.

There are 23 candidates for 18 spots on the FIS Council.

New Council members will earn two-year terms.

The FIS has already held one Congress under Eliasch's premiership, in October, when new statutes were overwhelmingly approved.

FIS members rejected a proposal to change the organisation's name at the extraordinary gathering, however.