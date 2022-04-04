The Spanish Olympic Committee (COE) has approved the distribution of events as part of its bid for the 2030 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games despite fierce opposition from the Aragon Government.

The COE staged a meeting to validate the proposals tabled by its Technical Committee - but notably no one from the Aragon Government was present, highlighting the political tensions that continue to blight the Pyrenees-Barcelona 2030 bid.

A picture was posted by the National Olympic Committee alongside the statement about the signing of the agreement which showed COE President Alejandro Blanco sat around a table alongside José Manuel Franco, head of the Higher Sports Council that was representing the Spanish Government, and Minister of the Presidency of Catalonia Laura Vilagrà.

There was also an empty chair with a piece of paper and glass on the table, appearing to be left for a representative from the Government of Aragon.

"The proposal presented, debated and agreed by the Technical Commission was validated," a statement from the COE read.

"We hope and trust that the Government of Aragon will join this proposal."

Under the reported COE's Technical Committee’s proposals, Alpine skiing, snowboard, freestyle skiing and ski mountaineering competition would take place in Catalonia with the ice hockey held in capital Barcelona.

Aragon President Javier Lambán is unhappy with the planned distribution of snow events ©Getty Images

Biathlon, curling, figure skating and speedskating and short track speed skating events are reportedly planned to be held in Aragon while a decision on the destination for the ski jumping and sliding sports had yet to be made as COE considers staging them in another country.

However, Aragon President Javier Lambán has rejected the proposals, claiming that the allocation of events between the two regions was "unfair".

The crux of his issue appears to centre around the distribution of snow events, with Lambán wanting the "entire Aragonese Pyrenees" to play a role and "not just be a part".

According to Spanish newspaper El Pais, a final agreement needed to be reached by all parties within the next two weeks.

It also reported that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) officials are due to visit proposed venues next month.

The 2030 Games are set to be the first Winter Olympics and Paralympics awarded under the new process whereby the IOC engages in a targeted approach with selected countries, as opposed to a more traditional bidding race.

Its Future Host Commission then identifies and proposes its preferred candidate to the Executive Board, which can then recommend the bid be put forward to a vote at an IOC Session.

IOC member Juan Antonio Samaranch warned last November that a lack of unity "between all the institutions involved" would undermine the Pyrenees-Barcelona bid.

The Pyrenees-Barcelona bid is expected to face three former Winter Olympics hosts - Sapporo, Salt Lake City and Vancouver - as rivals.