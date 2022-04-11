Macron and Le Pen set for Presidential run-off as Paris Mayor Hidalgo gets less than two per cent of votes

Incumbent Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen are set for a repeat of 2017 following the first round of the French Presidential election, with the pair through to a run-off to determine who will lead France into the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Mayor of Paris and centre-left Socialist Party candidate Anne Hidalgo finished 10th with 1.75 per cent of the vote and will continue in her role, meaning she is set to play a prominent part in the capital's Games preparations.

Macron received more than 9.7 million votes for a 27.8 per cent share, representing centrist party La République En Marche!

Le Pen, who was campaigning under the ticket of the far-right party National Rally, received in excess of 8.1 million votes and 23.15 per cent to finish second.

The French Presidential election has two rounds - the first consists of candidates who received 500 signatures from elected officials, with the top two advancing to compete in a run-off, which is scheduled to take place on April 24.

Jean-Luc Mélenchon, representing the left-wing party La France Insoumise, narrowly missed the run-off, finishing third with more than 7.7 million votes and a share of 21.95 per cent.

Far-right candidate Éric Zemmour of Reconquête was fourth with at least 2.4 million votes and a share of 7.07 per cent.

Marine Le Pen made Presidential run-off for the second election in a row ©Getty Images

In October, Macron said he planned to build thousands of local sporting facilities as part of his re-election campaign, stating an aim to use Paris 2024 "to put sport at the heart of the nation".

In 2017, Le Pen criticised the Paris 2024 bid slogan "Made for Sharing" being in English instead of French, saying "it bothers me and makes me angry".

Otherwise, Le Pen's public comments about the upcoming Olympics and Paralympics have been sparse.

Macron won 66.1 per cent of the vote in the 2017 run-off, but has not maintained that same level of popularity during his Presidency.

In the opinion polls, Macron has continued to lead Le Pen, but the margin has shortened considerably.

The far-right candidate had even led the incumbent in one poll conducted from April 4 to 6 by AtlasIntel, by 50.5 to 49.5 per cent.

The latest figures from Thursday (April 7) and Friday (April 8) show Macron has a two to three per cent lead in a head-to-head.

Emmanuel Macron was keen to be seen at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia ©Getty Images

Voters of Zemmour and Debout la France's Nicolas Dupont-Aignan are likely to vote in favour of Le Pen in the run-off, a fellow far-right candidate.

Macron is likely to need support from centre-right party The Republicans, which finished fifth, and Résistons!, a centrist party which finished seventh.

Crucially, Macron will also likely require Mélenchon's significant voter base to back him, as well as those from the Greens, Socialist Party and French Communist Party, if he is to win a second term.

The Paris 2024 Olympic Games are scheduled to take place from July 26 to August 11, and the Paralympics from August 28 to September 8.

France is also due to stage the men's Rugby World Cup, Alpine World Ski Championships and World Para Athletics Championships in 2023.