Australia’s Josie Talbot and New Zealand’s James Fouche have claimed the senior road race titles at the Oceania Road Championships in Brisbane.

Meanwhile, the Oceania BMX Freestyle Championships saw Australia’s Olympic champion Logan Martin and compatriot Sarah Nicki win gold in the senior events.

Talbot, who won the junior title in 2013, secured her first elite women’s gold medal after leading from the front in the five-rider race by finishing the race in 2 hours 23 minutes 27 seconds.

She was followed by compatriots Daniella De Francesco and Amber Pate in second and third, respectively.

Fouche was the victor in the men’s elite thanks to a time of 2:53:09, which was 2sec faster than fellow New Zealander Thomas Fouche and Australia’s Zack Gilmore who secured silver and bronze.

Elia Wyllie of New Zealand was victorious in the under-23 women's event after recording an unbeatable 2:32:47 with Australia’s Anya Louw and New Zealand’s Annamarie Lipp trailing behind by 1:33.

In the under-23 men’s, Australia completed a podium sweep following Brady Gilmore, timing at 2:53:09 and Dylan George and Matthew Dinham finishing second and third.

Meanwhile, Belinda Bailey topped an all-Australian podium in the under-19 women's category after crossing the line first in 2:09:21.

Oscar Chmaberline ensured Australia won another event in the under-19 men's category thanks to a time of 1:14:52.

Australia's Logan Martin and Sarah Nicki claimed #OceaniaBMX Freestyle titles today at Doug Larsen Park. pic.twitter.com/WzPAUUJyBR — Oceania Cycling Confederation (@OceaniaCycling) April 10, 2022

Compatriot Rodgers finished second and New Zealand’s Toby Evans clinched third.

Australia once against dominated the Para events with Nicole Murray repeating her heroics by being the only New Zealand Para athlete to win a title - the women's C5 gold medal.

Kaitlyn Schurmann, Amanda Reid, Paige Greco and Meg Lemon produced gold-winning performances for the hosts in the women's C1, C2, C3 and C4 classes while Lauren Parker and Carol Cooke won the women's H3 and T2 events.

Candice Kennedy also won the women's tandem.

In the men’s Para, Darren Hicks, Kyle Willis, Alex Welsh, Grant Allen and Stuart Tripp took gold for Australia in the C2, C3, H3, H4 and H5 as Andrew Bannister and Kevin O’Meley triumphed in the T2 and tandem respectively.

Elsewhere, Martin headlined the success of the BMX freestyle after triumphing in the men's elite event.

Compatriots Brandon Loupos and Jaie Toohey followed in second and third.

In the women’s elite, the hosts won another title through Sarah Nicki as fellow Australians Anais Prince and Porsche Longbottom achieved silver and bronze.