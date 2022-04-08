New Zealand’s Tokyo 2020 Olympian Rebecca Petch and Australia’s Bodi Turner have secured gold in the women’s and men’s senior disciplines at the 2022 Oceania BMX Championships in Brisbane.

Petch, who was among the winners in the women’s team sprint at the Oceania Track Championships last week, finished every round of the Sleeman BMX track as the quickest cyclist.

Her flawlessness was completed in the elite women’s final when she timed at 41.021 seconds to fend off Australian duo Erin Lockwood and Gemma-lee Thomas.

Turner elevated to a level above his 2015 Championships performance to claim his first title in the elite men’s category by ending the course in 37.142sec.

Matt Krasevskis and Max Cairns completed the Australian podium sweep with times of 37.528sec and 37.731sec.

The hosts enjoyed more success in the under-21 categories with Desree Barnes and Jack Davis taking gold in the women’s and men’s events.

Barnes sped to the title in just 42.540sec while New Zealand’s Baylee Luttrell trailed in second on 45.466sec.

Rebecca Petch competed at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games as New Zealand's only BMX cyclist ©Getty Images

Meanwhile, Australia’s Kiana Botfield claimed bronze.

The men’s event was much closer with Davis’ 38.016sec edging out compatriot Kyle Hill’s time by 0.667sec.

New Zealand’s Bennett Greenough ended the race slightly behind in third on 38.855.

The Kiwi’s had some joy in the junior women's category with Leila Walker and Megan Williams taking gold and silver at the expense of Australia’s bronze medallist Beila May.

Joel Marsh added another gold for Australia in the junior men's category as Greenough claimed silver.

Australia’s Tristan Scott secured the bronze medal.

Tomorrow, the Oceania Cycling Championships will continue with the road race taking centre stage.