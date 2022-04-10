Five of world's top eight sign up for Canada Cup

Canada, the United States, Mexico, Chinese Taipei and Australia are all set to compete at the Canada Cup at Softball City in British Columbia as Softball Canada has been able to assemble an impressive line-up for what is due to be the 26th edition of the event.

The five teams - all ranked inside the world's top eight - will use the competition, scheduled for June 17 to 26, as preparation for the Birmingham 2022 World Games.

The World Games' women's softball tournament doubles up as a World Championship this year.

European duo The Netherlands and the Czech Republic have also confirmed their participation at the Canada Cup.

The Canada Cup has not taken place in either of the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The response to the return of the Canada Cup has been beyond what we could have expected," said Canada Cup chair Greg Timm.

"Without a doubt we will see the very best of the best at the 2022 event."

The US go into the tournament with the favourites' tag as they are currently number one in the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) rankings, and won the silver medal at last year's Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The United States are ranked number one in the world ©Getty Images

During the Canada Cup, the Organising Committee is planning to host a celebratory ceremony for Canada's team who secured the bronze medal in Japan last year.

They beat Mexico to the last podium place via a 3-2 win at the Yokohama Stadium.

"It is so special to be able to recognise our Olympic team and [WBSC Hall of Fame inductee] Melanie Matthews in front of our steadfast supporters at Softball City" said Softball Canada chief executive Hugh Mitchener.

"The Canada Cup has played such a vital role in the development of our players over the years, and we are so grateful to be able to share our Olympic medal and a WBSC Hall of Fame induction with them."

Australia are the only other confirmed team that competed at Tokyo 2020, where they finished fifth in the standings.

Softball City previously hosted the Women's Softball World Championship in 2016 and an Olympic qualifier for the Americas in 2019.