Rose Bowl centenary celebration event to be held in July

A celebration will be held at the Rose Bowl Stadium to mark the 100th anniversary of the venue, which will host competitions during the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Billed "The Party of the Century", the event will be held on July 30.

Organisers had initially planned to hold the celebration in April 2020, with the COVID-19 pandemic leading to the event being rescheduled.

A date was moved to October 28 in 2022, the exact date the venue opened back in 1922, before a further rescheduling.

Organisers say the event will celebrate the key moments from the stadium’s history, with fundraising activities planned to support the Rose Bowl Legacy Foundation.

The Rose Bowl Legacy Foundation are holding a centennial campaign, which aims to generate $40 million to preserve and enhance the venue’s future.

The celebration event will have a Roaring '20s theme, marking the decade the stadium was constructed and opened.

Organisers say guests will experience an unforgettable evening, with a 1920s speakeasy, gourmet dining, entertainment, and high-profile guests promised.

The event is expected to sell out the 88,565-capacity venue.

The Rose Bowl is the home stadium for the UCLA Bruins college football team, while the venue has hosted the National Football League’s Super Bowl on five occasions.

The stadium in Pasadena hosted the final of the men’s FIFA World Cup in 1994, before having the same role for the 1999 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The #RoseBowl is celebrating turning 100 with a ‘20s themed celebrity party on the field! Tickets went on sale today so grab them while you can https://t.co/vFQVo4sXaH pic.twitter.com/7vXsx2x53C — Rose Bowl Stadium (@RoseBowlStadium) February 16, 2022

The United States triumphed in the women's final on penalties after a goalless draw with China, with the match one of the most-celebrated events at the stadium.

Football matches at the Los Angeles 1984 Summer Olympics were held at the venue.

The stadium will reprise the role for the Los Angeles 2028 Summer Olympics, with quarter and semi-final matches planned to take place at the venue along with the gold medal matches.

Matches could be held at the Rose Bowl during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, having been proposed as one of the candidate venues in the United States.

The US will co-host the tournament with Canada and Mexico.

The Rose Bowl was renovated back in 2011.

The renovation included 54 luxury suites, 48 loge boxes and 1,200 club seats, as well as state-of-the-art press boxes and a new broadcast centre.