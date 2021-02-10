Super Bowl LVI set to mark start of Los Angeles decade of sport with 2028 Olympics the centrepiece

The 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games is set to be featured prominently at Super Bowl LVI to be played next year at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

The logo for the event, due to take place on February 6, was released by the Los Angeles Super Bowl Host Committee chaired by Casey Wasserman, at a special event headlined by rapper Snoop Dogg.

Wasserman is also the chairman of Los Angeles 2028 and he unveiled the campaign tagline of "Champions Shine Here" representing, organisers said, the start of a decade of major events hosted in the region.

The centrepiece of the decade will be Los Angeles 2028 with the 70,000-capacity SoFi Stadium hosting the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, as well as archery and football.

Wasserman revealed the logo was inspired by the Stadium’s design.

"Today more than ever the Super Bowl stands for hope and perseverance," Wasserman said.

"We are proud and excited that Los Angeles will once against host the nation's biggest sporting event, however it's the promise of recovery and opportunity that Super Bowl LVI brings to our City's people and industries that reigns supreme."

Los Angeles hosted the first Super Bowl in 1967 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, which hosted the 1932 and 1984 Olympics and will stage the athletics in 2028.

The city last welcomed the game in 1993 when it was held at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.

Costing an estimated $5 billion (£4 billion/€4.5 billion), SoFi Stadium opened earlier this year and is home to two National Football League (NFL) teams - the Los Angeles Rams and their tenant, the Los Angeles Chargers.

Both have played at the venue this NFL season, but without fans present due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Los Angeles is officially on the clock! Today, we are proud to unveil the Los Angeles Super Bowl Host Committee logo as we count down to Super Bowl LVI at @SoFiStadium in February 2022. #LASuperBowlHC @NFL @Ramsnfl @Chargers @SnoopDogg pic.twitter.com/xAdzmtj88e — Los Angeles Sports & Entertainment Commission (@LASEC) February 9, 2021

A series of concerts set to officially open SoFi Stadium earlier in the summer, from artists including Taylor Swift, had to be cancelled.

As well as the Super Bowl, the venue is due to host the College Football Playoff National Championship Game in January 2023.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell praised the role of Stan Kroenke, the LA Rams owner, for delivering the stadium and partnering on next year’s Super Bowl.

"Since Los Angeles hosted the first Super Bowl back in 1967, the Super Bowl has become a spectacle larger than the league could have ever imagined," Goodell said.

"The return of the Super Bowl to this region is in large part thanks to Stan Kroenke's commitment to delivering this game-changing project at Hollywood Park.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with the Los Angeles Sports & Entertainment Commission, SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park, the Los Angeles Rams and the Los Angeles Chargers to bring the nation's biggest sporting event to Los Angeles and Inglewood for Super Bowl LVI."

It has been claimed the Super Bowl could help provide jobs to workers impacted by coronavirus pandemic.

The Los Angeles Host Committee revealed it has extended the deadline for local diverse, and minority-owned businesses to apply to a business connect programme to February 23.

The SoFi Stadium had initially been scheduled to host this year's Super Bowl, but construction delays led to the event being moved to Tampa.

The home team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, lifted the trophy for the first time with a 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

The SoFi Stadium could also be used during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which the US is co-hosting with Canada and Mexico.