Reigning quintuple world champion Suzanne Schulting has been ruled out of the World Short Track Speed Skating Championships with COVID-19.

It is a major blow not just for Schulting but also the International Skating Union (ISU), as the Dutch athlete was one of the star attractions of the event in Montreal.

"Mentally, I'm broken," Schulting wrote in announcing the news on Instagram.

"It is and was a long season.

"I reloaded myself and I felt so ready to defend my 5 titles.

"I did everything in my power to stay negative, but unfortunately it didn't work out.

"Good luck to all the athletes this World Championships upcoming weekend."

South Korean Choi Min-Jeong, right, is among those poised to take advantage of Suzanne Schulting's absence ©Getty Images

Schulting recorded a clean sweep of women's titles at the 2021 edition of the World Short Track Speed Skating Championships in Sofia.

As well as winning finals over 500, 1,000 and 1,500 metres, Schulting was in the Dutch team that won the 3,000m relay and claimed the overall crown by a mammoth margin - 136 points to 58.

Schulting won solo 1,000m and relay 3,000m gold medals at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics earlier this year, earning four medals at the Games in all.

The ISU delayed the World Short Track Speed Skating Championships from March 18 to 20 until this weekend because of COVID-19 complications and the war in Ukraine.

Competition is due to begin today.