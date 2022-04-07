Liquid will assist the Birmingham City Council's communications team for the 2022 Commonwealth Games which is due to begin at the Alexander Stadium on July 28 ©Getty Images

Birmingham City Council has appointed PR agency Liquid prior to the 2022 Commonwealth Games in a bid to foster positive relationships between communities and Governmental bodies.

Liquid will support the council's in-house communications team after being awarded the contract, which runs until September, beating three other companies to the deal.

"In 2022 Birmingham will open its doors to visitors, athletes, team officials and media from across the globe to view some of the best sporting and cultural events that have ever been hosted across Birmingham and the West Midlands region," said a spokesperson for Birmingham City Council, as reported by PR Week.

"To support the hosting of the Games, we have the opportunity to connect with our communities to excite them ahead of the Games but also to understand how we can develop better services, better use of resources and encouraging more productive and positive relationships between communities, members and public bodies."

Liquid worked with Birmingham 2022 for its six-month-long festival ©Birmingham 2022
Liquid - which has offices in London, Birmingham, Jersey and Guernsey - is tasked with devising and supporting the council’s Proud Host City community engagement plan, aiming to align with its civic pride campaign "Be Bold Be Birmingham".

"Liquid is a proud Birmingham agency and, although we work across the globe, supporting the city council in these exciting times is important to us," said Liquid chief executive Elisabeth Lewis-Jones.

"Our grassroots work will create pride, which is already starting to build, across all local communities.

"We’re ensuring that everyone has a part to play, welcomes our guests to the city and relishes Birmingham being in the spotlight."

Earlier in the year, Liquid also worked on the launch of the six-month-long Birmingham 2022 Festival for the Commonwealth Games Organising Committee which saw it provide PR for the showcase of more than 200 events including music, immersive experiences, and exhibitions.