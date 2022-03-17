A special watch to mark the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham has been launched by official timekeeper Longines ©Longines

Commonwealth Games official partner Longines has launched a new exclusive watch to mark this year’s event in Birmingham.

This exclusive edition, called the HydroConquest XXII Commonwealth Games, is limited to 2,022 pieces and retails at £1,600 ($2,100/€1,900).

The luxury Swiss watchmaker, part of the Swatch Group, was the official timekeeper for the first time at the 1962 Commonwealth Games in Perth and also held the role at Glasgow 2014 and Gold Coast 2018.

In 2020, it signed a deal with the Commonwealth Games Federation to be the official timekeeper for the next three Games, including Birmingham 2022.

The watch features a round stainless-steel case that measures 41 millimetres in diameter.

Its design is chunky with thick asymmetrical lugs, "flared’ side profile and protruding crown guards" a rather sporty appearance, Longines claim.

It includes a black sunburst dial, uses dot hour markers with accompanying 12, 6, 9 Arabic numerals.

The £1,600 Longines watch is engraved with the Birmingham 2022 logo and “Limited Edition – 1 out of 2022” ©Longines
It has a snowflake shaped hour hand and lollipop seconds hand are some other diver watch features included.

This special edition features a matching rainbow-colored minutes track that pairs with the colours in the ceramic bezel inlay.

Water-resistant to 300 metres, a unidirectional rotating bezel, a screw-down crown and case back, and a double security folding clasp with an integrated diving extension-piece are other features.

To accentuate the uniqueness of this model, the case back is engraved with the Birmingham 2022 logo and “Limited Edition – 1 out of 2022”.

A stainless-steel bracelet completes the timepiece.

The watch uses a mechanical self-winding movement Calibre L888.5 (ETA A31.L11).

The 21 jewels movement beats at 25’200 vibrations per hour and has a power reserve of around 72 hours.