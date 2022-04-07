Mobile phone manufacturer Nokia and kitchen specialist Puustelli have become official partners of this year's Ice Hockey World Championship.

There are now 19 official partners listed on the men's tournament website and the Organising Committee says it has sold out of partnerships.

Nokia is one of Finland's most recognisable brands and still manufactures mobile phones, as well as other telecommunications equipment.

It is also the title sponsor of Nokia Arena in Tampere, one of two venues for the World Championship.

Helsinki Ice Hall in the capital is the other.

Puustelli, as well as being an official partner, will also provide furniture for the World Championship.

Finland won Olympic ice hockey gold for the first time at Beijing 2022 ©Getty Images

Finland's men's team are the reigning Olympic champions and ranked world number one in advance of the home World Championship.

Teams from Belarus and the Russian Olympic Committee were expelled by the International Ice Hockey Federation over the war in Ukraine.

Austria and France were brought in as replacements, while Canada are the defending champions.

The Russian-owned Helsinki Halli was also replaced as a host venue in response to the Russian invasion.

Competition is due to be held from May 13 to 29.