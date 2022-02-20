Ecstatic Finnish ice hockey fans gathered in Helsinki's Market Square following the nation's historic victory in the Beijing 2022 final against the Russian Olympic Committee - and have hit out at former International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) President René Fasel.

The Lions secured Finland's first-ever Olympic ice hockey gold medal with a famous 2-1 win at the Beijing National Indoor Stadium.

However, not everyone was joyful at the result.

Ex-IIHF President René Fasel was not impressed with the Finns' style of play.

"Finland plays hockey, which is built on tough defence and block play," the Swiss official said to Ilta Sanomat.

René Fasel has come under fire for his dismissive comments of Finland's achievement at Beijing 2022 ©Getty Images

"It may not be beautiful to watch, but it is effective.

"Now it brought gold medals to Finland.

"I am no longer the chairman of the IIHF and I can say what I think."

The comments drew criticism from ice hockey officials inside and outside of Finland, who took affront to the criticism of Finland' style.

"Forget Fasel’s silly comments and enjoy the gold," wrote Kalervo Kummola, a former Finnish Hockey Association President, on Twitter.

"Yes, I have given him feedback."

Kummola is also a former IIHF vice-president and a life member of the global governing body.

Finland are Olympic ice hockey champions for the first time ©Getty Images

Columbus Blue Jackets general manager Jarmo Kekäläinen also hit out at the 72-year-old, writing: "With his comments about Olympic final, René Fasel clearly demonstrated his incompetence in understanding the great game of hockey, unfortunately after serving as an IIHF President for too long."

Fasel suggested before stepping down as IIHF chief that he could work in Russia afterwards, and has close links to the country, including having described the banning of Russia's name, flag and anthem from major events as "harsh".

Finland had twice before lost in the Olympic final, at Calgary 1988 and Turin 2006.

The Finnish men have also won four bronze medals in ice hockey.

Finland's women won bronze at Beijing 2022 - the nation's fourth women's bronze medal.

Hannes Björninen scored the winning goal in the third period of today's men's final.

Fans soon took to the streets to celebrate in Helsinki, including dressing the city's famed Havis Amanda statue in a Finland ice hockey jersey.