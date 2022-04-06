President of the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA) Mustapha Berraf has called on the continent's sporting stakeholders and Governments to celebrate the values of sport and to promote peace and development.

The Algerian official penned an open letter on the eve of the ninth International Day of Sport for Development and Peace.

He took the opportunity to convey a message of peace and solidarity to the African and global sporting community.

"As Africa joins the rest of the world to celebrate this International Day, the continent and the world at large are rocked by a series of crises plaguing parts of our continental and global space such as the war in Ukraine," wrote International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Berraf.

"With regard to the latter, ANOCA stands with the IOC, which has stripped Russia of certain Olympic honours and supports the Olympic community in Ukraine.

"ANOCA has heeded the IOC’s call for peace and an end to this war, which is causing deep division and suffering.

"I wish to remind us of the Ancient Greek tradition of the ekecheiria or Olympic Truce Pact dedicated to the spirit of brotherhood and understanding amongst people.

"The fact cannot be overemphasised, the Olympic Movement and the United Nations share the same ideals of tolerance, fair play and peace.

"Sport can and must serve peace."

Berraf also made sure to congratulate Africa's countries for their resilience during the coronavirus pandemic but has warned against complacency.

"Faced with COVID-19, Africa remained dignified, united and was able to put aside all individualistic desires and bloated egos to focus on athletes, coaches, leaders and sports promoters who were at a crossroads at the time," wrote Berraf.

"I would like to express my gratitude to the continental sports organisations that rallied around ANOCA to find viable solutions for the athletes and their coaches.

"We are not yet completely out of the woods, but these moments of respite give room for optimism and time for reflection.

"Nevertheless, in this critical period when the threat of the coronavirus still looms, and can resurface at any moment, we must, in synergy, remain vigilant and work with charitable souls to foster the notions of understanding, fraternity and solidarity, more than ever before, through sport."