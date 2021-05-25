Berraf re-elected as President of ANOCA at General Assembly in Cairo

Algeria's Mustapha Berraf has been re-elected as President of the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA) after defeating challenger Lydia Nsekera in today's election at the organisation's General Assembly in Cairo.

Berraf, an International Olympic Committee (IOC) member who became President in 2018, will serve a second four-year term.

He was re-elected with 38 votes as Burundi's Nsekera tallied 15.

Both candidates stood for the position in 2018 too, which ended with Berraf winning by 34 votes to 20.

The Algerian succeeded long-serving Ivorian President Lassana Palenfo, who spent 13 years at the helm and was first elected in 2005.

Nsekera announced her intention to run again on March 31, vowing to "restore the image" of ANOCA and suggesting the governing body needed a "different approach".

The Burundi National Olympic Committee President ran on a campaign promising transparency and good governance, something she was critical of in the current regime.

On the eve of the election, Nsekera accused the 67-year-old Berraf of breaching the organisation's ethics rules.

She claimed her rival had attempted to "discredit" her and had used "unacceptable" tactics to try to "gain the sympathy of voting members".

This was communicated to the chairman and members of the ANOCA Ethics Commission and seen by insidethegames.

Lydia Nsekera lost to Mustapha Berraf in a second ANOCA Presidential election ©Getty Images

"The ANOCA Ethics Commission provided us clear guidelines for the management of our campaign," wrote Nsekera.

"However, everyone of us has observed for some time how President Mustapha Berraf has multiplied last minute activities during a campaign period, which according to the rules should not be condoned.

"First of all, President Berraf decided to publish the strategic plan developed by representatives of our NOCs [National Olympic Committees] for the next quadrennial as his campaign document.

"As managers, we all know that such a document will be implemented by the team that will be elected on May 25.

"President Berraf further gave an interview published by RFI on April 18 in which I read an attempt to discredit my person.

"We are in a democracy, and when things are not working as they should, especially when the reputation of our Institution is threatened, dragged through the mud for now two years because of its leaders, as responsible men and women, it is our duty to stand up and demand change.

"None of us wants to continue to see ANOCA ridiculed in public like is presently the case."

Berraf's IOC membership is pegged to his role as ANOCA President.

He resigned as Algerian Olympic Committee President in May 2020 after saying he was "tired" of the "repeated attacks" against him and his family.

This followed allegations of corruption which he denied.

Sudan's Ahmed Hashim was re-elected as the general secretary of ANOCA, defeating Seydina Omar Diagne of Senegal by 29 votes to 24.

Sao Tome and Principe's Joao Da Costa Alegre Afonso and Lesotho's Matlohang Moiloa Ramoqopo were elected as first and second vice-presidents respectively unopposed.

Kamal Lahlou of Morocco was elected as third vice-president ahead of Negroes Kgosietsile of Botswana and Julien Minavoa of Benin.

After Minavoa was eliminated after the first round of voting, Lahlou won 27 to Kgosietsile's 25 votes.

Fardouza Egueh of Djibouti was elected as fourth vice-president unopposed.

Nigeria's Habu Gumel was elected by a clear majority as ANOCA treasurer in a head-to-head with Togo's Akpaki Kodjo Ogouwa, winning 43 to their opponent's 10.