Nigeria deny claims of stadium ban after crowd trouble at FIFA World Cup playoff

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has denied the Abiola National Stadium has been banned from hosting matches, after crowd trouble following the nation’s failure to qualify for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Fans invaded the field after Nigeria’s 1-1 draw in the second leg of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) playoff match on March 29.

Around 60,000 spectators were reportedly in attendance to watch Ghana advance to Qatar 2022 on away goals.

The result saw Nigeria fail to qualify for the FIFA World Cup for the first time in 16 years.

Fans invaded the field, threw objects at visiting supporters and overturned the dugouts.

NFF general secretary Mohammed Sanusi has hit out at reports FIFA has banned the Abiola National Stadium from hosting matches.

Sanusi said the nation’s failure to qualify was a "painful situation" and criticised "fake news" concerning the incidents after the match.

"We are alarmed at the influx of incorrect reports, otherwise known as fake news, mostly in the social media," he said.

"There is no truth to the reports that the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja has been banned for any length of time by FIFA.

"It is a concoction by some persons with fertile imagination.

"The NFF has not received any such communication from either FIFA or CAF.

Nigeria failed to qualify for the FIFA World Cup with Ghana advancing on away goals ©Getty Images

"There has also been an outlandish report that the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) equipment that was installed for the match had been stolen.

"We initially thought this was an April Fool prank but it is alarming that some media outlets are taking it seriously.

"The VAR equipment remains intact and has been returned to the FIFA office in Zurich, Switzerland by Sebastian Runge, FIFA’s head of technology."

Joseph Kabungo, a doctor from Zambia working as part of the doping control team, died after the match.

Local media reports had suggested that the death occurred as a consequence of the post match violence.

The NFF denied the reports, saying Kabungo had died as a result of sudden cardiac arrest.

The organisation said Kabungo had been "gasping for breath near the dressing room of the Ghanaian team" as he was waiting to take a player for doping formalities.