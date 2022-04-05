British Virgin Islands will compete in 3x3 basketball at Birmingham 2022 ©Getty Images

British Virgin Islands will replace St Lucia in the women's 3x3 basketball tournament at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

St Lucia had been awarded the spot for the Caribbean region as the sport prepares to make its Commonwealth Games debut.

However, the invitation was declined by the Saint Lucia Basketball Federation.

It did not feel that it could field an adequately prepared team at the event in the English city this year.

Eight men's and eight women's teams will compete in the Birmingham 2022 3x3 basketball competitions, with matches due to take place at Smithfield in the city centre.

British Virgin Islands will join confirmed qualifiers England, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Kenya and Sri Lanka in the women's tournament.

The men's event so far features England, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Kenya, Sri Lanka and Trinidad and Tobago.

The final places in both tournaments will be decided tomorrow at the home nations qualifier in Largs in Scotland.

Birmingham 2022 will see 3x3 basketball debut at the Commonwealth Games ©Getty Images
Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will play each other in a round robin format, before the top two teams meet again in the final to decide who qualifies for the Games.

England do not need to compete as they automatically qualified for the Games as hosts.

Competition will take place at the Inverclyde National Sports Training Centre.

Wheelchair 3x3 basketball is also part of the Birmingham 2022 programme. 

England and South Africa have qualified for both the men's and women's events, while a home nations qualifier is scheduled to take place on April 14 in Largs.

Three bipartite places will also be awarded in each competition.

Birmingham 2022 is due to take place between July 28 and August 8.