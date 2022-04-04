Catherine Walsh has been returned as chair of the Paralympics Ireland Athletes' Commission, with four new members elected.

Equestrian's Breda Bernie, cyclist Martin Gordon, four-time athletics gold medallist Michael McKillop - who retired in November - and fellow track athlete Greta Streimikyte were all voted onto the body.

Boccia player Padraig Moran, sailor John Twomey and sprinter Jason Smyth were re-elected to their positions on the Athletes' Commission.

Twomey was Ireland's Opening Ceremony flagbearer at Rio 2016, and his 11 Paralympic appearances include winning a discus throw gold at Seoul 1988.

Smyth has won six Paralympic gold medals, including four straight T13 100 metres titles.

Jason Smyth was re-elected to the Paralympics Ireland Athletes' Commission ©Getty Images

Walsh is a multi-sport athlete like Twomey, appearing in athletics, cycling and triathlon competition at the Paralympics.

Walsh won silver and bronze cycling medals at London 2012 and a pentathlon bronze at Barcelona 1992.

All members of the Athletes' Commission are due to serve three-years terms running until the conclusion of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

Walsh, as chair, has a seat on the Paralympics Ireland Board.